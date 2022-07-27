Netizens split over Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife's Vogue photo shoot

It has been 154 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which caused uncountable damage to the country and several casualties so far. Amid this war zone, Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his wife, Olena Zelenska, appeared on the cover page of Vogue magazine. Though the photoshoot in the midst of a conflict may look absurd, Vogue describes Ukraine’s First Lady as a "key player" and the face of the nation.

The magazine named the digital edition "Portrait of bravery", placing Zelenska on its cover as she strikes a pose for the cameras, accompanied by soldiers and debris from the annexation. In another image shared by Vogue on its Instagram handle, Zelenska is sitting inside the presidential office, wearing casual black pants with a white top.

The couple talked about several topics with the magazine. They spoke about their nearly 20 years of marriage, their shared past, and leading life without their children, who must be kept apart because of Russia's ongoing invasion of the nation. In a face-to-face interview, the President and First Lady spoke to a Vogue crew in Kyiv.

The shoot in Ukraine was handled by Vogue's go-to photographer, Annie Leibovitz.

Sharing an image from the shoot on Instagram, Vogue wrote, "As the war in Ukraine enters a critical new phase, the country's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has become a key player—a frontline diplomat and the face of her nation's emotional toll."

Furthermore, Zelenska also revealed how she and her husband met at the high school in their native town, Kryvyi Rih, in southeast Ukraine, adding that they both started dating when they were at university.

The entire interview will be available in Vogue's October issue.

President Zelensky has received praise across the world for how he handled the invasion of his nation, but social media users have mixed feelings about his photo shoot. Some users have found the images "beautiful", while a few are criticising the couple for doing a photo shoot during the time of crisis.

Check out a few reactions below:-

zelensky has done an extraordinary job in beating the russians in information warfare



vogue wartime photo shoot:

bad idea pic.twitter.com/8O9jjlL5Gn — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 27, 2022 ×

Massive amount of ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky : lets have a vogue shooting pic.twitter.com/BrNPYKZYR6 — Levi (@Levi_godman) July 26, 2022 ×

Nothing to see here, just #Zelensky wife taking part in a Vogue photoshoot. What else would you be doing in the middle of a "war zone"?#Ukraine #Russia https://t.co/ozm2SvHu7b — LG #rejectthereset (@lindsayLG1984) July 27, 2022 ×