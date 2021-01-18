Legendary musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies at 89

Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan died on Sunday afternoon at his residence in Mumbai. He was 89.

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan told PTI that the veteran breathed his last at 12.37 pm. "Today morning he was fine. We had a 24 hour nurse at home. During his massage he vomited and I ran immediately his eyes were shut and he was breathing slowly. I tried connecting to doctors and when they came he had already died," Namrata told PTI.

She said the family is in shock due to his sudden death as he was keeping well. The musician was going to turn 90 on March 3.

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan had suffered a brain stroke in 2019 and the left side of his body was paralyzed. Namrata also shared the news of his death on her Facebook page. "With a very heavy heart, I inform you all that my father, -in-law the pillar of our family and a legend of our nation, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab has left for his heavenly abode few mins ago," she posted on the social media platform.

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's last rites will be performed at Santacruz Kabrastan later this evening. Born on March 3, 1931, in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, Khan was the eldest son in a family of four brothers and three sisters.

His father, Ustad Waris Hussain Khan was the son of celebrated musician Ustad Murred Baksh, while his mother, Sabri Begum, was the daughter of Ustad Inayat Husain Khan, credited as the founder of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana of music.

He got his basic classical music training from his father and later studied music under his cousin, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhusan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. In 2003 he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest Indian recognition given to practicing artists.

Soon after Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's death, his collaborators from the Indian music industry including legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and music composer AR Rahman took to social media to pay tributes to the maestro. Lata Mangeshkar said she was "deeply saddened" by the news of Khan's death.

"I got to know the news of passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb. I am deeply saddened. He was not only a very good singer but also a very good human being," she said, adding, her niece had also learned music from him. AR Rahman remembered Khan as the "sweetest teacher". "The sweetest teacher of all... May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world #UstadGhulamMustafa," he wrote. Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said Khan's death has left him heartbroken. "He was one of the most respected and versatile Vocalists of our country. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace," he tweeted.