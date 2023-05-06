King Charles III coronation: Prince Harry takes a backseat? Third-row seating raises eyebrows

Prince Harry's position within the royal family has been a topic of considerable interest since he stepped away from his official royal duties. With King Charles's highly anticipated coronation on the horizon, discussions surrounding the seating arrangements for the ceremony have intensified. Recent reports hint that Prince Harry may find himself seated in the third row, fuelling inquiries about his role and position within the royal hierarchy. This arrangement, seen by some as symbolic, sheds light on the persisting tensions within the royal family.

As per UK tabloid Daily Mirror, Harry's position will be far behind his brother and father and even other senior royals. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have had a strained relationship with the royal family since their decision to step back from their royal duties in January 2020. The decision created a lot of furore in British public and media. The said furore intensified when Markle said in an interview that she was made aware of her skin colour after she married Harry and somebody in the royal family wondered what Harry and Meghan's children's skin colour would be.

The revelation made during the Oprah Winfrey interview in March 2021 led to widespread criticism of the royal family and raised questions about the institution and controversies that have stalked it in its sprawling history. It also sparked a conversation about racism in the UK, with many calling for greater accountability and action to address the issue.