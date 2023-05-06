King Charles' 'Sausage Fingers': Royal mystery solved by doctor ahead of coronation

King Charles III's enduring case of puffy fingers has captivated the attention of royal watchers and the general public alike. The distinct appearance of his fingers, resembling swollen sausages, has sparked widespread speculation regarding the underlying cause of this peculiar physical condition. Shedding some light on the matter, a medical expert has weighed in on the possible explanation. Dr. Chun Tang, the Medical Director at Pall Mall Medical in Manchester, recently spoke to The Daily Mail, stating, "There are numerous reasons a person may suffer with 'sausage' fingers. Often, puffy fingers are a symptom of water retention, which can be caused by various health conditions. Medically, this condition is referred to as dactylitis."

He added, "This condition arises due to inflammation and can be a result of arthritis, multiple bacterial infections or even TB. Other possibilities include high salt levels, allergic reactions, medicinal side effects, injury and autoimmune diseases. Treatment for this condition can be determined when the underlying cause is identified. A blood test should be carried out to determine the underlying issues." We hope whatever the condition that is afflicting King Charles III is, he gets better soon. He is all set to be officially crowned the monarch of United Kingdom today (May 6).

Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022. Now, he will formally cement his position as the king of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms. The coronation ceremony, deeply rooted in tradition and symbolism, revolves around an Anglican service of Holy Communion.

It is an occasion of great significance, showcasing the monarch's spiritual role and secular responsibilities. As part of the ritual, Charles will be anointed, bestowed with the coronation regalia, and ultimately crowned.

The ceremony will be attended by dignitaries from across the globe, who will gather to pay their respects and witness the moment.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE