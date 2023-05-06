King Charles III's Coronation LIVE UPDATES: Buckingham Palace gears up for the big day

King Charles Coronation: Today, we gather here to witness a momentous occasion that marks the beginning of a new chapter in the United Kingdom's history. King Charles III will officially be crowned the British monarch. Following the passing of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year Charles ascended to the throne. Today, amidst a backdrop of tradition, pageantry, and centuries-old customs, the royal crown will be placed upon his head, signifying, officially, the start of his reign. The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey, which has been the venue of coronations in the UK since 11th century. Dignitaries from across the globe have gathered to pay their respects and witness the moment.