King Charles III's Coronation LIVE UPDATES: Buckingham Palace gears up for the big day
King Charles Coronation: Today, we gather here to witness a momentous occasion that marks the beginning of a new chapter in the United Kingdom's history. King Charles III will officially be crowned the British monarch. Following the passing of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year Charles ascended to the throne. Today, amidst a backdrop of tradition, pageantry, and centuries-old customs, the royal crown will be placed upon his head, signifying, officially, the start of his reign. The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey, which has been the venue of coronations in the UK since 11th century. Dignitaries from across the globe have gathered to pay their respects and witness the moment.
Our live blog will keep you updated on every aspect of this regal event. From the arrival of esteemed guests and the procession of the royal family to the crowning ceremony itself, we will keep you updated throughout.
WION spoke to the former classmate of King Charles III John Stonborough. Stonborough told stories about his experience in school and how King Charles was as a kid.
Showers expected over the Coronation weekend of King Charles III!
As we gear up for the big day, here's everything you need to know, from timing to where you can stream the event live.
