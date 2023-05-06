All Hail The New King! Thousands of royal fans line the streets of London

| Updated: May 06, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

Today, thousands of people from across the world have gathered in London to witness this historic moment. King Charles, who become the King of Britain after the death of her beloved mother Queen Elizabeth, will finally be crowned in the traditional royal ceremony. To mark the event, thousands of people have gathered on the London streets. The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey with traditions that date back to 1000 years.

Ahead of the coronation, here we take a look at all royal fans gathered on the streets of London.