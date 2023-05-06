All Hail The New King! Thousands of royal fans line the streets of London
Today, thousands of people from across the world have gathered in London to witness this historic moment. King Charles, who become the King of Britain after the death of her beloved mother Queen Elizabeth, will finally be crowned in the traditional royal ceremony. To mark the event, thousands of people have gathered on the London streets. The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey with traditions that date back to 1000 years.
Ahead of the coronation, here we take a look at all royal fans gathered on the streets of London.
King and the Queen!
People wearing masks picturing Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla
(Photograph:AFP)
A pose with the King
Beaming in joy, a royal fan, Bartly Graham, poses with a life-sized cut-out of Britain’s King Charles III.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tired of waiting
Tired of waiting, a fan takes a nap in the park.
(Photograph:AFP)
High on fashion
Best outfit! A group of four walks on a London street wearing a Union Jack print suit.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Camping to capture the best sight
To catch the royal event from the front seat, royal fans camped on the London procession route.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Queen Elizabeth cutout
That’s my boy! A cut-out of Queen Elizabeth II is kept beside the poster of her son, King Charles III.