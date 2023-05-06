King Charles Coronation: Here's when and where you can watch the royal event in India

The event, which will kick off on May 6, will feature royal customs and traditions dating back to 1000 years. About 2,200 guests will be seated at Westminster Abbey, including the royal family of Britain. As we gear up for the big day, here's everything you need to know, from timing to where you can stream the event live.



What's the time?



The ceremony will begin at Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m. U.K. time ( 3: 30 a.m. IST).



Check the key timing here:



- 6:00 am - (0500 GMT and 10:30 AM)



Celebrations kick off as viewing areas along the procession route in central London open to the public.



- 7:15-8:30 am - ( 1 PM to 2 PM IST)



Guests for Westminster Abbey -- where the ceremony will take place -- arrive at security checkpoints. The service

will be led by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who leads the world's Anglicans.



- 10:20 am - (2:30 PM IST)



Charles and Camilla begin their journey from Buckingham Palace to the abbey, travelling in the horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach and accompanied by members of the king's bodyguard, the Household Cavalry.



The "King's Procession" will travel down the Mall -- the avenue leading from Buckingham Palace -- to Trafalgar Square then down Whitehall before arriving at Westminster Abbey.



- 11:00 am - (4 PM IST)



Charles and Camilla enter the abbey through the Great West Door and the service begins. Charles will be wearing a

crimson velvet Robe of State.



- 2:15 pm -(7:15 PM IST)



Charles and Camilla and members of the royal family appear on the palace balcony to watch a flypast.



Where to watch the coronation live?



The ceremony will be broadcast live across Britain and the world by the major news channels. You can catch the live updates on the WION channel and the website.



Where to stream King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation online?



While the live-streaming will be available on many platforms. However, it is expected that the whole ceremony will be streamed live on The Royal Family YouTube Channel.