A look at King Charles' biggest scandals and controversies: From phone sex to Black Spider memos

After a long wait, Charles will finally sit on the throne. He was crowned as the new King of Britain last year after the death of her mother and beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth. And on May 6, he will be crowned at Westminster Abbey, followed by the royal ceremony. He will be crowned alongside his second wife, Camilla. In his decades of life in the spotlight, Charles has been one of the most active royal family members and has earned the love and respect of people for the social causes that he has done for the public domain. As we discuss Charles' good times when he has been praised, we also take a look at the time when he received harsh criticism - sometimes for meddling in politics, and other times for his disturbed personal life.



As the big day approaches, here's a look back at all the scandals and controversies in King Charles' life.

Involvement in Politics

While monarchs have a rule to keep mum when it comes to sharing their opinion on politics. King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth, has been one of the exceptional examples of how to walk clean in the chaotic political situation. But when it came to her son, King Charles, the case was totally different.



King Charles has always been accused of being too involved in politics. He has many times shared his opinions publicly on issues like the environment, agriculture, or whatever is close to his heart. Historian Jenny Hocking said once that Charles makes no bones about” being more political than his mother, per Express UK.



“Many people have been disturbed by the way in which Charles, far more overtly than the Queen, has engaged in political matters.



"I mean, he makes no bones about that in many respects. He becomes involved in political questions over

The Black Spider Memos

One of the very famous controversies of King Charles. In 2015, the letters that are famously known as Black Spider Memos were revealed. The letter was sent between September 2004 and March 2005 to the Prime Minister of that time, Tony Blair, and other ministers as an attempt to influence change in several government policies. The letters are known as "black spider" memos because of Charles' spiral handwriting.

His crowded marriage

King Charles and his love life have been one of the most discussed matters. In 1992, after months of speculation, the separation of Diana and Charles was announced. However, at that time, The Palace claimed that no third party was involved between them.



After years, Diana sat down for the infamous "Panorama" interview and spoke publicly about her doomed marriage as she revealed Charles's extramarital affair with Camilla. During the interview, she said that it has always been so crowded, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.''

Charles marriage with Camilla

If you have watched Netflix's acclaimed drama The Crown, you must have seen how divorce is a big nightmare for the royals. However, breaking all the rules, Charles tied the knot with Camila Parker at Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005. Camilla divorced her husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, in 1995. His marriage raised many eyebrows.





Tampongate

One of the biggest controversies of King Charles and Camila's lives, that is hard to forget. In January 1993, a six-minute intimate telephone call between Charles and Camilla was released by the British tabloids. The call took place in 1989, when Charles was married to Diana and Camilla was married to her husband.

Dimplomatic trouble!

Prince Charles faced quite a backlash after he shook hands with Zimbabwe’s leader, Robert Mugabe, at the Pope’s funeral in 2005. As per the Guardian, Mugabe sidestepped a European Union travel ban to attend the service in Rome.

