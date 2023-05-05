Donald Trump slams Joe Biden for not attending Charles' coronation

Former US President Donald Trump is "surprised" that Harry, the younger son of Britain's soon-to-be coronated King Charles III, has been invited to the grand coronation ceremony in London's Westminster Abbey.

The drama surrounding the British royal family has also captured the interest of the former US president. Trump said that he did not expect that Harry would attend his father's coronation.

In a Wednesday interview with London-based GB News, Trump said Elizabeth was treated disrespectfully by Meghan, and added there being "no reason" to do that.

"I was actually surprised that Harry was invited, to be honest," Trump said. "He said some terrible things, when you see what he said, and the book was just...to me, it was horrible."

Trump, who is in the midst of his third presidential campaign, said that if he were the president now, he would have attended the coronation. He also said that Biden's absence showed a lack of respect and speculated that it was due to the president's physical abilities.

"I think it's hard for him to do it physically," Trump said. "I was very surprised. I think it's very disrespectful for him not to be here."

On Saturday, King Charles III will be officially crowned with his wife Camilla, at the country's first coronation in 70 years. Charles succeeds his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died last September and was coronated in 1953.

The London event is expected to be televised all over the world, including in Britain's former colonies despite burgeoning anti-colonial sentiments associated with Britain's chequered imperial record.

Politicians from around the world will attend along with members of the royal family, including Harry. From India, the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be in attendance.

Harry, and his wife Meghan stepped away from royal duties in 2020. The couple dropped bombshells about how they allegedly suffered while performing royal duties in a Netflix docuseries and in Harry's memoir, 'Spare', published earlier this year.

Meghan won't be accompanying her husband on Saturday. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that she will stay at the couple's home in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

