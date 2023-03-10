'Letters to Trump' from rich and famous set to release next month

Former US president Donald Trump and his publisher said on Thursday (March 10) that the former president will release more than 150 letters from giants of world history like Richard Nixon, Kim Jong Un and even media personalities like Oprah Winfrey.

The "Letters to Trump" collection captures "incredible, and oftentimes private" correspondence between Trump and foreign leaders, media personalities, athletes and captains of industry.

"What do presidents, royals, celebrities, and business titans have in common? They all love Donald Trump," Winning Team Publishing founder Sergio Gor said in a statement to AFP.

"Long before entering politics, Donald Trump lived an extraordinary life. No book highlights his iconic relationships like 'Letters to Trump,' and we are thrilled to be able to share it with our readers."

The book is due to be released next month. It spans forty years of correspondence which would reveal instances like Winfrey telling the now-76-year-old leader back in 2000: "Too bad we're not running for office. What a team!"

The TV mogul had written to Trump -- who is running to be the next president -- after he sent her an excerpt from his book

"The America We Deserve," in which he said she would be his ideal vice president.

Winfrey, 69, reportedly tells Trump his comments made her "a little weepy," according to US politics website Axios.

"It's one thing to try and live a life of integrity -- still another to have people like yourself notice," she reportedly gushes.

'Incredible letters'

Each letter is accompanied by commentary from Trump, who writes that he considers Winfrey "amazing," according to Axios, but complains that "she never spoke to me again" once he announced his bid for the White House in 2015.

Many of the missives, hand-picked by the billionaire, come from fellow titans of pop culture at a time when he cut a more glamorous, less divisive figure as a property magnate and reality TV star in Manhattan.

Michael Jackson, Clint Eastwood and Shaquille O'Neal all loom large in the 320-page hardback, as does Britain's Queen Elizabeth the Second.

(With inpurts from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.