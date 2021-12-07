Khloe Kardashian is 'upset' with Tristan Thompson's cheating news

After Tristan Thompson became a father for the third time, now with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, all eyes have been on ex Khloe Kardashian who has always spoken about her fondness for him and their unique relationship.

According to a report on PEOPLE, Khloe Kardashian “knows about the baby”.

The personal trainer, Maralee has sued Tristan Thompson for child support and other pregnancy-related fees after she said they conceived a child together in March. Tristan has, meanwhile, admitted to having sex with her on at least one occasion.

As for Khloe Kardashian, the report claims, "Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again. She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had rekindled their romance and were together in March when Maralee Nichols claims that he was infact with her.

Tristan Thompson is already father to daughter True, who is now 3 with Khloé Kardashian. He also has a son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.