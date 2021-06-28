Khloe Kardashian still loves ex Tristan Thompson; would take him back 'in a heartbeat'

Days after breaking up, Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is trying to figure out how to work things out is trying to figure out how to make things work with ex Tristan Thompson even as more news of infidelity keep cropping up. Khloe and Tristan share a daughter together called True.

"Khloe still loves Tristan and would take him back in a heartbeat, but that`s not happening any time soon," a source told Us Weekly.

"They spent pretty much 24/7 together and now that she broke up with him, they`re not around each other as much anymore. She`s trying to just adjust and transition into being friendly co-parents and separate her emotions from him."



The source added that new around Tristan`s infidelity played a role in the couple's breakup.



"They were doing well up until these girls came out saying they hooked up with Tristan," the source added.



The source further said, "She struggles because Tristan is the father of True, and she wants to be on good terms with him but is having trouble because she sees him as a cheater and thinks it`ll continue to happen if she takes him back."



Just a few days back it was reported that the couple had called it quits.



"They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to co-parent. Things just didn`t work out," a source had added at that time.



Kim and Tristan started dating in 2016 and announced that they were expecting their first child together two years later. The reality star gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.



However, the duo broke up one year later when the athlete hooked up with Kylie Jenner`s best friend at the time, Jordyn Woods

Khloe and Tristan were back together in August 2020.



During the `Keeping Up With the Kardashians` reunion special, Khloe revealed where she stands with Woods.



"I personally don`t talk to her, but I think she`s doing really well in her personal life," Khloe revealed during the June 20 episode.



She added, "I think that`s a huge misconception that I only forgave Tristan. That`s also the thing where some narratives aren`t as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I've actually tweeted, I`ve actually done Insta Stories. I don`t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion."



Khloe`s last post featuring Tristan was shared on June 8, while the NBA star`s last photo with the reality star was posted on June 9. The two have not publicly confirmed their split yet.