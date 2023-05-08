Oh so cute! Kate Middleton hugs and consoles crying girl on Windsor walkabout

Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised royal fans as they dropped unannounced at a crowded coronation street party in Windsor on Sunday. Dressed in blue, the pair greeted and hugged people and also took some selfies.

During the surprise visit, Kate saw a girl who was crying inconsolably in the crowd. Crouching to her level, the Princess of Wales tried to console her by rubbing her back and saying, "Don't worry." Kate even gave a big hug to the little girl.

A video of the same is doing rounds on social media. Take a look! The Princess of Wales was seen comforting a little girl who had burst into tears while meeting the royal on a walkabout in Windsor.



William and Kate made an unannounced appearance in Windsor ahead of the #coronation concert



More here 👉 https://t.co/SvPyMdzKKY pic.twitter.com/lft0OYTu56 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 7, 2023 Also read: Kate Middleton dons bold red Alexander McQueen suit for coronation concert

This wasn't the only adorable moment from the surprise visit. A video of Kate interacting with a little boy named James is also going viral on social media. "My brother's name is James, did you know that?" Kate is seen telling the little fan before affirming, "It's a good name."

For the surprise appearance at a Big Lunch gathering in the Berkshire town, Kate picked a light blue linen blazer by Reiss and paired it with a simple white top. She finished the look with a pair of pristine white sneakers from Veja and her accessories included pearl drop earrings and a sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring.

During the 45-minute walkabout, the royals' security team had to repeatedly ask people to keep moving and make space for Kate and William to pass through the throng of fans.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE