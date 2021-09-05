Kaley Cuoco signed ‘ironclad prenuptial’ before marrying Karl Cook: Report

Hollywood star Kaley Cuoco, who recently announced her split from husband Karl Cook after three years of marriage, will go ahead with the divorce proceedings that would include a prenuptial agreement that the former couple had signed before their 2018 wedding.

Also read: Miles Teller's rep slams incorrect reports about him getting Covid after refusing vaccine



According to a news report by US Weekly, a source close to Cuoco revealed that the 'Big Bang Theory' star "has ironclad prenup in place" and that “her assets are protected.”

Also read: Beyonce shares collage documenting her rise to superstardom on 40th birthday

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," the pair said in their joint separation statement that was provided to USA TODAY.



The actress filed for divorce on September 3.

Also read: Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac get intimate for new TV miniseries

Cuoco and Cook got married on June 30, 2018, but they started living together only from last spring. Cuoco had said in the past that their unconventional marriage arrangement worked well for them.