Beyonce shares collage documenting her rise to superstardom on 40th birthday

Queen Beyonce turned 40!



Marking the special day, the history-making Grammy winner took her website and shared several collages featuring her throwback photos.



Covering every phase of her life, the photo album showed her in various outfits, different events that we have never seen before. Commemorating the four decades of her life, the whole website was changed into the big collage -- starting with her baby pictures to her latest Ivy Park collection even her record-breaking Grammy wins included.





Beyonce began sharing images from her childhood, where she can be seen spending time with her parents and other family members.



Another collage shows her pictures from her teenage years showed her hanging out with other co-workers and her former group, 'Destiny's Child', while another portion of the snaps also shows her with her future husband, Jay-Z.





The post was titled ‘B AT 40 THANK YOU’, and in one artwork, the ‘Love On Top’ hitmaker wrote: “Thank u to the photographers, editors, tv hosts, talk show hosts, awards programs and my family for your visual contribution.''



Meanwhile, DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Ellen DeGerenours and others wished the star on her special day.

Take a look:

Happy birthday to the incomparable @Beyonce - I sure do miss you. pic.twitter.com/IS0MFPxWKr — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 4, 2021 ×