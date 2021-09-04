'Big Bang Theory' actor Kaley Cuoco splits from husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are breaking up after three years of marriage, the pair released a joint statement on Friday.



"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," they said in their joint statement that was provided to USA TODAY.



The former couple, who were married for three years, went on to add, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."



Cuoco and Cook got married on June 30, 2018, but they started living together only from last spring. Cuoco had said in the past that their unconventional marriage arrangement worked well for them.