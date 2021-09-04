Miles Teller's rep slams incorrect reports about him getting Covid after refusing vaccine

A new report has emerged online, claiming that Miles Teller first refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and then brought Covid to the set of 'The Godfather' spinoff series 'The Offer' causing a pause in production.



Teller was busy filming the upcoming Paramount+ limited series after replacing former star Armie Hammer, who dropped out of the project amid accusations of sexual assault.

A source close to the executive team for the show told DailyMail that the patient is Teller, 34, and he refused to get a vaccine or a prior Covid test done before testing positive on set in Los Angeles.



"Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn't even get the test," the source told DailyMail. ''Now he's brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down.''



Teller’s rep was quick to respond and shut down the report, telling the tabloid, "Your facts are incorrect."

Miles stars in the series that is about the making of the blockbuster 1972 movie 'The Godfather', alongside Giovanni Ribisi, Collin Hanks, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple and Dan Fogler. The shoot was shut down on July 28 after someone on the set tested positive for COVID-19 and affected “the cast and those interacting with them.”



“Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production on ‘The Offer’ due to the return of a positive coronavirus test result during routine testing. We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely,” a rep for the Paramount told Deadline at the time. Production has since been re-started and Teller returned to set.