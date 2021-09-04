Kristen Stewart’s 'Spencer' gets 3-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

One of the most anticipated movies of this year is Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer'. Ever since the first look and then the new trailer was released, everyone's been talking about Kristen's uncanny resemblance to Late Princess Diana.



Now, the movie has premiered at Venice Film Festival and received a huge round of applause for the spectacular work. Both Stewart and the film's director Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín were present during the premiere and were seen embracing each other at the end of the screening when the audience stood up and hooted and cheered, showering Stewart with a standing ovation.

According to Variety, the first screening of the movie at the festival was met with a “rapturous response” from the attending audience. All that lasted for three minutes in total and saw Stewart teary-eyed, as she hugged her director Larrain.



The new film, which is competing for the top Golden Lion award at Venice, was directed by Chilean Pablo Larrain and is described from the outset as "a fable from a true tragedy".

Part of the five minute standing ovation for Stewart and Larrain's Spencer at #Venezia78

It tracks the princess over three days at Christmas when the royal family is assembled at Queen Elizabeth's private residence at Sandringham--one of Queen Elizabeth II's private residences in Norfolk, England.



The official synopsis of Spencer reads, “The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.”



A few days back, makers shared the teaser of the movie which depicts a fictionalized version of a weekend at the Sandringham Estate.



Ahead of the premier, Stewart told journalists, "I have tasted a high level of that, but really kind of nowhere near that monumental, symbolic representation of an entire group of people, an entire country -- and the world," she said.

