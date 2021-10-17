Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Gale welcome second baby girl Zara

Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Gale welcomed their second child together, a baby girl



The country singer, 36, and wife Alexis, 25, welcomed their little daughter Zara James Allen, in Nashville.

As per the reports, both mom and baby are doing great. The couple also shares daughter Naomi Bettie, 19 months.



The country crooner also has a seven-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

The baby news came after he took to Instagram and cancelled his concert due to a 'family emergency.' Hours later, he posted a baby emoji on to his Instagram stories, which seemingly confirmed their new bundle of joy.



Allen and Gale were engaged in July 2019, and then secretly tied the knot in 2020 in a private ceremony. The couple first announced that they were expecting a second child together back in June.