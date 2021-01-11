Jason Sudeikis hurt by Olivia Wilde's romance with Harry Styles?

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are portraying the image of a modern-separated couple but in reality, the former is 'really hurt' by Olivia's romance with Harry Styles.



According to ET, a source close to the couple revealed the publication that while the pair wanted to remain close after their split, the Jason star is "really hurt" by Wilde's new romance with Styles.

"Olivia and Jason ended amicably and both wanted to remain close and stay friends for the sake of their kids and because they have mutual respect and love for one another," the source was quoted explaining that Sudeikis had hoped he and Wilde "would eventually reconcile and get back together." "He has been really hurt and somewhat jealous that Olivia has moved on with Harry."

In November the news about Olivia and Jason's split came out and a source close to the couple revealed to People website that the split happened at the start of this year. "The split happened at the beginning of the year. It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.", the source was quoted saying.

Wilde and Styles sparked romance rumors recently after they were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California. Wilde is currently directing Styles in her upcoming psychological thriller, 'Don't Worry Darling.' The 26-year-old star Styles was seen visiting Wilde during the shoot and was spotted standing just outside the door wearing a mask while Wilde, leaned out to chat with him. Wilde was seen smiling several times as the two remained in costume for the movie, reported PEOPLE.



"Olivia has always admired and liked Harry and specifically wanted to cast him because of that and she thought he would be perfect," ET's source shares. "Olivia is really happy with Harry and they have fun together and have gotten to be really close through spending so much time together both on set and in their personal lives."

In Styles' history-making November cover story for Vogue, Wilde said she did "a little victory dance" when he was officially cast in the film.

"To me, he’s very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has -- truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity -- is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world," she said of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. "I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."