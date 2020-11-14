Olivia Wilde splits with fiance Jason Sudeikis after eight years

Director Olivia Wilde and actor Jason Sudeikis have decided to go their separate ways after nearly eight years of being engaged.

A source close to the couple revealed to People website that the split happened at the start of this year.

"The split happened at the beginning of the year. It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.", the source was quoted saying.

Wilde and Sudeikis share six-year-old son Otis Alexander and a four-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine

The pair first started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012.

"I met her at a finale party for SNL," Sudeikis had told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show in 2017. “We hit it off that night.”

"We sort of reintroduced ourselves," he added. "The universe had more in store for us in the fall."

In 2013, Wilde told Allure that she thought the Saturday Night Live alum "was so charming" when they first met, but said the actor "didn’t even get my number."



"Over the next six months we kept running into each other," she recalled. "[One night], my best guy friend walked up to him and said, ‘This is Olivia’s number. Use it.’ That was the beginning."



