Olivia Wilde to direct Marvel film around a female character

Hollywood actor Olivia Wilde is set to direct and develop a Marvel film around a female character in the MCU universe.

While there are speculations of the character being centered on Spider-Woman, there are no official reports.

The Sony film will be penned by Katie Silberman with Amy Pascal producing. Rachel O’Connor will executive produce.

If this goes through, it will be the second film based around a female character in Sony’s universe of Marvel characters to land a director after SJ Clarkson was tapped to direct a Madame Webb movie. Sony is also developing Black Cat and Silver Sable movies.

As for this being good news for women directors, Nia DaCosta most recently landed the ‘Captain Marvel 2’ job at Marvel and along with Olivia Wilde and Clarkson will follow in the footsteps of Patty Jenkins, Cathy Yan and Chloe Zhao, the latter who has the upcoming ‘The Eternals’.