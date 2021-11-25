Heartbroken Jessie J shares news of miscarriage: Sometimes love won't be enough

Celebrated singer Jessie J had some devastating news to share about her personal life: she has suffered a miscarriage.



On Wednesday, the singer revealed the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page just before going on stage at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles.

"💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant. By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… after going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔," read her statement.



Jessie attached a photo of her positive home pregnancy test, saying, “Sometimes love won’t be enough to make it work, and that’s OK. It doesn’t mean that you’ve failed.”



However, the singer with a distinct voice was going to perform for her fans as per schedule despite the personal loss.

“This morning I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me," she said.



“I have done two shows in two years and my soul needs it, even more today. I know some people will be thinking, ‘She should just cancel it.’ But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way," she continued.



Through her music, Jessie hopes to “be as myself as I can be in this moment.”



“Not just for the audience... but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best.”

The singer also revealed that she is not going to stop trying to conceive again, saying, "I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”



Jessie J called losing her baby “the loneliest feeling in the world.”



“So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room," concluded the Grammy-nominated singer.

You can read her full post here: