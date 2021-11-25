'Bhediya' first look: Varun Dhawan turns into a werewolf for this horror-thriller

‘Stree’, ‘Roohi’ and now ‘Bhediya’ -- horror comedy universe is expanding and we are nothing but happy at this.

‘Bhediya’ stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in leading roles as the film’s first look is finally out. The first look shows Varun as a werewolf and he looks quite dangerous.

With the background of a jungle, Varun Dhawan teased the first look and wrote, "#BHEDIYA #bheidyafirstlook. In cinemas November 25th, 2022." Also read: Kirron Kher returns to TV as judge post blood cancer treatment

The film, ‘Bhediya’ has been shot in Arunachal Pradesh. The story of the film has its roots in a popular folklore. It is inspired by fairy tales and legends from Arunachal Pradesh.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is scheduled to release on November 25 next year. 'Bhediya' is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have worked in several films together. We have seen them before in Dilwale (2015) and Kalank (2019).