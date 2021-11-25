Kirron Kher returns to TV as judge post blood cancer treatment

Actress-MP Kirron Kher is back in form. Looking hale and hearty, Kirron resumed work and was seen as a judge on the popular TV show India’s Got Talent.

Kirron has been getting treated for blood cancer. After having a successful treatment, Kirron was seen having fun with Shilpa Shetty, singer Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. Shilpa teased what their BTS fun looked like. In the video, Shilpa Shetty focuses on Kirron’s jewels. She jokes that she comes to shoot only to look at her jewellery. Shilpa Shetty writes of 'hard times' in anniversary post for Raj Kundra

The actress has been a part of the reality show for a long time now.

As for her illness, Kirron Kher started treatment in April when husband Anupam Kher revealed to her fans that she is battling a type of blood cancer.

A National Award-winning actress, Kirron Kher has appeared in several prominent films including 'Devdas', 'Khamosh Paani' and 'Khoobsurat' to name a few.