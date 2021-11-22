Shilpa Shetty writes of 'hard times' in anniversary post for Raj Kundra

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra celebrate 12 years of marriage.

The actress shared an anniversary post on this special day and wrote about “promises, commitment and faith” in a note dedicated to Raj Kundra who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Shilpa Shetty shares a cryptic message about 'making mistakes' amid Raj Kundra's porn case

She wrote, "This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way... side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting... Happy Anniversary, Cookie!"

She further added, "Here's to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions... our children."

Shilpa Shetty also expressed her gratitude towards those who supported her and her husband through their hard times. Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in July in a case involving production and distribution of pornographic clips on mobile apps.

He was granted bail by a magistrate court on September 20. Shilpa Shetty shares cryptic posts on social media as husband Raj Kundra is granted bail

Earlier this month, a cheating case was filed against the couple by a Mumbai-based businessman lodged for allegedly duping him of ₹ 1.51 crore. However, Shilpa Shetty issued a statement denying any sort of involvement in the case. Her statement read: "I have worked very hard over the last 28 years and it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely to get eyeballs. My rights as a law-abiding proud citizen in India should be protected."