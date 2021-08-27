Shilpa Shetty shares a cryptic message about 'making mistakes' amid Raj Kundra's porn case

It was a day of reckoning for Shilpa Shetty as she shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

Shilpa shared an excerpt from a book that talked about mistakes. The page had a quote by Hollywood actress Sophia Loren that read, "Mistakes are the part of the dues one pays for a full life."

It further reads: "We can't make our lives interesting without making a few mistakes here and there. We hope that they won't be dangerous mistakes or mistakes that hurt other people. But there will be mistakes. We can see our mistakes as things we'd like to forget or as our most interesting, challenging and stimulating experiences. Not because of the mistakes themselves but because of what we learned from them."

It concluded by, "I'm going to make mistakes, I will forgive myself and learn from them."

Shilpa added an animated sticker to her story that read, "I made a mistake but it's ok."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Shilpa recently returned to work amid her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in the pornography case. She returned as a judge on the dance reality show with which she has been associated for a long time.