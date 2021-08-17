Raj Kundra porn case: Shilpa Shetty makes first TV appearance since scandal

Shilpa Shetty Kundra appeared for the first time on TV since the breaking of pornography case against husband Raj Kundra.

She made her way back to popular reality show ‘Super Dancer’, for the first time since the case opened on July 19. Since then the actress has avoided making public appearances.

There was in fact news that Shilpa might be replaced by another actress as a judge on Super Dancer as she has been avoiding any public appearance.

However, dismissing all the rumours, Shilpa has now resumed the shooting for the dance reality show as she returned on the sets after almost three weeks.

Shilpa Shetty has been judging the show along with other celeb judges Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor.