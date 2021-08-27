'Chehre' review: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer could have been a good mystery-thriller if not for the preachy climax

An excellent cast, an interesting plot, a beautiful location and yet you’re left with a feeling for something amiss after watching ‘Chehre’.

Anand Pandit Productions’ ‘Chehre’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in a play-make courtroom where the former (a retired prosecution lawyer) and latter (CEO of a successful business) get under each other’s skin as they get stuck together with a room full of people on a windy, snowy night up in the hills.

It starts as a game for Emraan Hashmi who is on his way to Delhi as he faces a roadblock and has to take refuge in this palatial house where Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav are already present. He realises these are retired legal professionals who meet up everyday and play a daring game -- re-enacting popular crime scenes from cases that have seen judgements in the court of law -- to cherish their golden years together but alas nothing is what it seems to be like!

As Emraan starts to play this game, volunteering as a criminal himself, he finds himself being sucked into something sinister with locked doors, noose, a leftover suit by someone who had passed that house before him among many others.

‘Chehre’ is a mystery thriller with its heart in the right place. It just bores you down when the film drags and it drags majorly in the second half. While the film could do justice to the genre of mystery-thriller, Amitabh Bachchan’s monologue is out of place and out of turn preachy. The climax could have been crispier and at least cut short by half its time.

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are phenomenal in their roles and actually carry the film with their stellar performances. The supporting cast is good too alongwith Rhea Chakraborty who plays a helper in that mansion. Good thing about the film -- no forced songs, linear storytelling style and impeccable work put together by the actors.

‘Chehre’ could have been a top ranking mystery-thriller we’ve seen in a long time, if not for the length of the film that drags its pace.