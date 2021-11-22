Ajay Devgn completes 30 years in films: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol wish him

It’s been 30 years since ‘Phool Aur Kante’ released and with it Ajay Devgn marks an important feat in the Hindi film industry that he’s given his best to.

The actor celebrates 30 years in Bollywood and celebrity peers and seniors wished him on being an important part of this industry. Amitabh Bachchan shared a sweet message of congratulations and wrote, #AjayDevgn, completes 30 years in the Film Industry, on 22nd Nov, when his film 'Phool aur Kante' released. Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70."

Akshay Kumar who was recently seen with Ajay in ‘Sooryavanshi’, a cop drama also wrote, “Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays! (I remember as newbies, we used to practice martial arts together at the Juhu beach when your dad used to train us. What amazing days).” The post came along wth a throwback of himself and Ajay from the shoot of Sooryavanshi.

Ajay Devgn himself shared a video on his social media that he mentioned his team from Ajay Devgn Films asked him to share with fans. He wrote, "My team made me repost this. But, thank you for all your love. Dua mein yaad rakhna…(remember me in your blessings)."

The video was shared by the production house with the caption, "We thought of wishing the man himself but his swag was too hot to handle! #AjayDevgnDiwas @ajaydevgn." It shows his team member entering his vanity van when Ajay was exercising in the tiny gym. He handed him a toffee while congratulating him for completing 30 years in the industry. The actor replied, “I have just started warming up. Duaao me yaad rakhna).”

Kajol also shared a throwback photo of hers with husband Ajay and wrote, "Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry . Respect always. Keep on rocking!"

Ajay Devgn started his career in films with ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ in which he starred opposite Madhoo. It also starred late Amrish Puri and was directed by Kuku Kohli.