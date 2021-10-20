Halle Berry on romance with Van Hunt: Right one has finally showed up

Oscar winner Halle Berry has found true love this time around.

Recently, the actor attended the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday with her handsome boyfriend Van Hunt.

Also read: Jamie Lynn Spears book: Mental health NGO rejects donation following backlash

The cute couple walked the red carpet wearing colour-coordinated outfits. Berry wore a purple gown, and Hunt opted for a purple suit.

"I mean because it's my time. It was finally my time and the right one finally showed up," Berry reportedly said when asked about her love interest at the red carpet.

Also read: Uma Thurman to star as Arianna Huffington in series on the journey of Uber

In September of 2020, Berry revealed she's dating Hunt and the couple has been open about their romance since then.

Halle Berry has been married thrice in the past. She was first married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, then Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

Also read: Adarsh Gourav signs web series 'Extrapolations' co-starring Meryl Streep