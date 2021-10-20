Uma Thurman to star as Arianna Huffington in series on the journey of Uber

Uma Thurman has joined the cast of ‘Super Pumped’ as Arianna Huffington. The series charts the journey of Uber and its global domination.

The series is planned as an anthology with the first season of Super Pumped being based on Mike Isaac’s book of the same name. It is on the life of Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick (who will be played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (played by Kyle Chandler).

The series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. The series will focus on a different major business world story each season.

In the series, Arianna Huffington is a businesswoman and co-founder of The Huffington Post who was an Uber board member.

The series will have Gordon-Levitt, and Kyle Chandler, Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, and Babak Tafti.

On the work front, Uma Thurman was most recently seen in Netflix series ‘Chambers’ and previously held roles in the shows ‘The Slap’ and ‘Imposters.’