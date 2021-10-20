After ‘Dunkirk’, Harry Styles lands second acting job in ‘Eternals’: Reports

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has rolled out its fourth phase and boy is it ful of surprises.

This Monday, the entire cast and crew was in attendance at the world premiere of 'Eternals' and fans were in for a massive revelation: Harry Styles has joined MCU!

As per reports, Styles had appeared in the post-credit scenes and marvel fans present at the venue couldn't be happier. The singer-turned-actor is joining Marvels as the character Eros the Titan, reportedly.

'Eternals' follows a divergent race--comprising Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff and Kumail Nanjiani--of immortal humans called Eternals who have been created by powerful cosmic beings called the Celestials over a million years ago.

Eros is the youngest son of two Eternals named A'Lars and Sui-San. His real name was Eron, but it was later legally changed to Eros. He goes by multiple aliases throughout the comic books, namely The Knave of Hearts, Spaceman and Starfox.

