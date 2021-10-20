M. Night Shyamalan to serve as jury president at Berlin Film Festival

Director- producer M. Night Shyamalan will serve as president of the jury at Berlinale 2022.

In a statement, Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian said, “I’m pleased and honored that M. Night Shyamalan has accepted our invitation to serve as president of the jury. Throughout his career he’s shaped a universe in which fears and desires stand side by side, where young people are not only the protagonists but also the driving force for overcoming dread. Within the U.S. movie business Shyamalan is a unique figure, a filmmaker that has remained faithful to his vision. This truthfulness to one’s ideal is also what we are looking for in our selection.”

Shyamalan, meanwhile, added, “I have always felt like an independent filmmaker within the system of Hollywood. It is exactly those things in us that are different and unorthodox that define our voice. I have tried to maintain these things in myself and cheer others on to protect those aspects in their art and in themselves. Being asked to be a part of Berlinale is deeply meaningful to me. It represents the highest imprimatur for a filmmaker. Being able to support and celebrate the world’s very best talent in storytelling is a gift I happily accepted.”

The 72nd Berlinale will return to be an in-person event after having gone hybrid this year due to the pandemic. The Berlin Film Festival has dates of Feb. 10-20, 2022. Parallel events, the European Film Market (Feb. 10-17), the Berlinale Co-Production Market (Feb. 12-16), Berlinale Talents (Feb. 12-17) and the World Cinema Fund will focus on on-site offerings and will also provide online formats. In addition, the Berlinale Series Market (Feb. 14-16) will host a selection of market screenings and a conference discussing high-end series.

