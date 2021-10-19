All grown up! Angelina Jolie attends 'Eternals' premiere with her five kids

It was a family day out for Angelina Jolie and her five children at the 'Eternals' premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

Jolie posed with her five children- all grown up posed together on the red carpet, dressed up especially for the occasion.



Maddox Jolie-Pitt, (20), Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, (13), Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, (15) and Zahara Jolie-Pitt (16) accompanied their mother who stars in the film along with actors like Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan and others.





For the premiere, Jolie looked stunning in a strapless brown gown with matching shoes, gold chin cuff- she kept her hair loose. She wore minimal makeup and added another golden touch to her wrist with bracelets.

Jolie's children also turned heads at the red carpet. Maddox opted for a black suit, while Zahara wore a shimmery silver dress. Knox dressed in a black and green suit and Vivienne wore a cream dress while Shiloh opted for a beige dress.

Jolie's 17-year-old son Pax did not attend the event.

The actress parents all six children with former husband Brad Pitt.



'Eternals' had its world premiere at the iconic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night.





Apart from Jolie, it stars a diverse ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, and Salma Hayek.

The film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 5.