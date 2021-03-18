Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of domestic violence, says she can provide proof

Once considered Hollywood's A-list couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's separation has been bitter and widely discussed in the press. Jolie has now accused her former husband Brad Pitt of domestic violence.



Several media agencies have reported that the actress has filed documents in court which state she can offer 'proof and authority' to support her claim of domestic violence.



The documents also claim that the former couple's children have agreed to testify on Pitt's alleged violent behaviour.



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met while filming 'Mr And Mrs Smith' in 2004. They dated for several years before marrying in 2014. They separated in 2016 and since then have been engaged in a bitter legal battle over the custody of their children. They haven't officially divorced yet but declared legally single in April 2019.



Earlier on Pitt was accused of child abuse which was investigated and his name was later clear from the allegations.



The exes are reportedly seeking joint custody of the children - Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12).



Many see the new accusations of domestic violence as Jolie's way to bring Pitt down. "This is just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her," a source told an entertainment website.



"Aside from the one accusation that she made in 2016 that was investigated and dismissed, there have never been any other records, police reports or even accusations until it suited her case."



"Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behaviour. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad," another source added.

If the accusations are proved to be true, it may cost Pitt his career. The actor last year won almost all supporting actor awards including an Oscar during the award season for his performance in 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'. He is also a producer and has been part of several path-breaking films.



The actor will next be seen in the thriller 'Bullet Train'. Angelina Jolie's next - 'Eternals' is in post-production.