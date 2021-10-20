Jamie Lynn Spears book: Mental health NGO rejects donation following backlash

Non-profit organisation, This Is My Brave, has refused to accept Jamie Lynn Spears' donation after receiving backlash, reports claim.

Jamie Lynn Spears is ready to tell her side of the story pertaining to sister Britney Spears' 13 year-long conservatorship battle in her upcoming book, but some would rather steer clear of it.

Recently, Jamie Lynn had announced that she has finished writing her book 'Things I Should Have Said' in an Instagram post. She wrote that she had plans of donating a part of her book proceeds to the non-profit organisation This Is My Brave.

But on Tuesday, the organization announced via its own Instagram post that it does not plan on accepting Spears' donation.

"We Heard You. We're Taking Action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book," said the NGO's statement.

This decision on the NGO's part came after facing massive backlash as people commented asking them to severe ties with Spears junior. Over the years, Britney has claimed, according to reports, that her family refused to help her with ending the now-dissolved conservatorship knowing full well what it was doing to the popstar's mental health.

In her post, Jamie Lynn said she chose this NGO because they know "how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don't feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences."

In the past, Jamie Lynn had posted Instagram Stories reacting to accusations of her not being there for her sister.

"I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to those boys. Maybe I didn't support [her the way] the public would like me to with the hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after," she wrote at the time.

'Things I Should Have Said' is slated to release on January 22, 2022.