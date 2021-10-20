Look who's jealous over Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker!

While American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is on cloud nine following her romantic proposal and subsequent engagement to Travis Barker, there's a certain someone who's burning with envy (of course, allegedly!).

Scott Disick--Kourtney's ex and the father of her her three children--has reportedly not taken the news very well.

"Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis' engagement and not happy at all. He's lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically," a source has told an international news website.

"He's trying to figure out his next move when it comes to their kids. Kourtney is trying to ignore any negativity from Scott because she has been down that road too many times to count and is just enjoying this moment," the source continued.

During the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion episode back in June, Scott gave Kourtney his blessing for her then new relationship with Travis Barker, saying, "I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy."

However, Scott didn't seem to mean what he had said at the time. In September, Scott was called out on Instagram by Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima, for allegedly DMing him demeaning remarks about Kourtney and Travis' PDA during a vacation.

"Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were. Scott has some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney and Travis being together and Kourtney is over the jealousy. She thinks Scott needs to grow up," another source reportedly said.

