Danny DeVito, 'Jumanji' star, joins Owen Wilson & Tiffany Haddish in 'Haunted Mansion'

Veteran Hollywood actor Danny DeVito is all set to star in the official remake of 'The Haunted Mansion', reports confirm.

The actor will be joining the already stellar star cast, including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson, of the film.

Justin Simien, of 'Dear White People' and 'Bad Hair' fame, will be directing the remake.

Not much is known about the story that is being developed by Katie Dippold. However, it is believed that the latest version follows a mother-son duo who chance upon a mansion that has secrets of its own. The mother and her son are orbited by various other characters leading them to the moment when the mystery unveils itself.

As per reports, DeVito will play the role of a 'smug professor'. His last big-ticket movie was 2019's 'Jumanji: The Next Level'.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce the film, while Nick Reynolds serves as executive producer. The film's production work started last week in New Orleans and Atlanta.

