Sonu Sood to host reality TV show 'It Happens Only in India'

India is a vast and diverse land, with unique, intriguing stories coming out of every corner of this country. Now, telling those stories to the global audience is Indian actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood.

Sood has reportedly collaborated with National Geographic to bring to its viewers an original series ‘It Happens Only in India’. This 10-part series will take viewers into the lesser-known and well-researched narratives, from across the length and breadth of India.

Premiering on October 26 at 8 pm on National Geographic Channel in India, the show will have Sonu Sood presenting fascinating and unexpected stories across the nation–from modern to mystic, people to places, myths to natural wonders, talented innovators, astounding megastructures to the latest in-space technology that are all distinctly Indian.

Every episode will bring unconventional stories for the viewers pushing the boundaries of how they well they know and understand the country.

“No matter how much you learn about India, you can’t know enough. The country’s diversity has tons of incredible stories that are yet to revealed and this show will take viewers on a fascinating journey; bringing them closer to the incredible culture, nature, heritage and marvels of our nation and make them proud to be a citizen of this country. I am really happy that I got to be a part of this journey with an incredible brand like National Geographic,” said Sonu Sood, reportedly.

“At National Geographic, we harness the power of exploration to uncover stories and provide unique insights into the world around us. We have been constantly working towards making our relationship with our viewers more personal and connected; bringing a wholesome meaning to our stories through localization. With ‘It Happens Only in India’, our focus is to celebrate the uniqueness of India across multiple spheres, and we couldn’t think of a better host than Sonu Sood to present these enriching stories,” said the team of National Geographic in their annoucement statement.

