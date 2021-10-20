Blue Ivy crashes Jay-Z and Beyoncé date night

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's love story is one for story books!

Recently, this gorgeous couple from the global music space was out on a romantic dinner date when they were interrupted by their nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Also read: Halloween comes early for Kanye West as he steps out in creepy mask in NYC

To be absolutely honest with you, the whole episode--involving pizza and champagne--was an act for Tiffany & Co.'s latest short film.

In the duo's first campaign together for the same premium brand, Beyoncé and JAY-Z told the tale of a "modern love story," and this short film seems to be an extension of that.

Also read: Adarsh Gourav signs web series 'Extrapolations' co-starring Meryl Streep

As part of their collaboration with Tiffany, the celebrity pair has also launched a scholarship fund exclusively for students from five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Initially, they were criticized for promoting the oppressive colonial histories of diamond mining in one of the older campaigns.

The current film 'Date Night', however, is more intimate and focuses on their romance.

Also read: Danny DeVito, 'Jumanji' star, joins Owen Wilson in 'Haunted Mansion'