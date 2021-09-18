Cadbury ad: Shankar Mahadevan, original singer of the jingle, reacts to the new rendition

Confectionery mogul Cadbury's latest rendition of its 1997 iconic advert--with a gender swap twist--has people going gaga over various reasons.



While a section of it is praising the company for their progressive take on one of their most famous advertisements till date, others are overwhelmed with joy for it brings back fond memories from the 90s.

Also read: Karan Johar shares BTS picture from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' set



And now, the singer of the original jingle--which has been retained for the revamped version as well--Shankar Mahadevan has shared his thoughts and feelings on the viral ad. He wrote on the caption section of his post, "After 27 years it is back! The roles are reversed! The company has decided to retain the same song that I had had recorded then in 1994. Nostalgiaaaa. @ogilvyindia @piyushpandeyogilvy Louis Banks @louizbanksofficial"

Commenting on his post, singer Harshdeep Kaur said, "Wow! Brought back all the old memories," while filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra added, "My my... Wow."

Also read: Former R Kelly assistant testifies about singer's sexual activity, 'apology letter'



The original ad was released in 1997 featuring Indian model Shimona Rashi was was conceptualised by ad agency Ogilvy.

Check out the old ad here: