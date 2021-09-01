Bullying claims against Meghan Markle revoked by Royal staffers

Royal staffers, who had claimed that their then employer Meghan Markle had bullied them, have now recanted their statements, reports suggest.



The latest development stems from the epilogue of the paperback edition of Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie's 'Finding Freedom', in which it is reportedly stated that two of the Royal staffers have recanted their statements about Markle bullying them.

The allegations first surfaced as part of an article by The Times in March, in which the then communication secretary, Jason Knauf, claimed that Meghan "drove two personal assistants out of the household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member" in 2018.



Meghan and Prince Harry's spokesperson had then released a statement on behalf of the couple, saying, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

In fact, Markle's representative had also denied these allegations to The Times, adding, "Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years."



Meghan Markle's celebrity friends like Serena Williams, actor Patrick J. Adams, and actress Abigail Spencer extended their support to the 'Suits' actor on social media.

Following the publishing of The Times article, Buckingham Palace had launched an official investigation into the bullying allegations through an independent law firm.



However, the firm's findings were originally supposed to be released this June but it got delayed.

Reports claim that there's a possibility that an official verdict on these allegations won't be released until 2022.