Anushka Sharma urges fans to wear mask as Indian city police shares a post of people being caught without it

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is urging everyone to wear a mask amid arise in COVID cases.

Currently in London with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, Anushka Sharma urged everyone to wear a mask as pictures from Mumbai went viral of people being caught without one. She took to Instagram to share a post by Mumbai police.

Indian city Mumbai’s police shared a picture of people being caught without masks.

Anushka Sharma wrote in her post: “Mask pehen lo . Doosron ke baare mein bhi soch lo zarra” followed by folded hands emoji. Take a look:

Other Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor have also shared the same post on their stories and requested fans to wear a mask.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.