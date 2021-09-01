Anushka Sharma urges fans to wear mask as Indian city police shares a post of people being caught without it

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Sep 01, 2021, 01:43 PM(IST)

Anushka Sharma Photograph:( Instagram )

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in London, is urging fans in India to wear a mask amid rise in COVID cases in the country. 

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is urging everyone to wear a mask amid arise in COVID cases. 

Currently in London with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, Anushka Sharma urged everyone to wear a mask as pictures from Mumbai went viral of people being caught without one. She took to Instagram to share a post by Mumbai police. 

Indian city Mumbai’s police shared a picture of people being caught without masks. 

Anushka Sharma wrote in her post: “Mask pehen lo . Doosron ke baare mein bhi soch lo zarra” followed by folded hands emoji. Take a look:

Other Bollywood celebs like Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor have also shared the same post on their stories and requested fans to wear a mask.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. 

