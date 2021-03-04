Buckingham Palace launches probe after former staffer accuses Meghan Markle of bullying 

Buckingham Palace on Wednesday ordered a probe on the bullying allegations that have been levied on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



According to a report that was published in The Times on Tuesday, Meghan Markle was accussed of bullying her staffers while she was still a working royal. The allegations have been denied by Markle, who now stays in America with Harry and their two-year-old son Archie.



On Wednesday, the palace announced they will launch a probe into the allegations, which were reported by The Times in the UK on Tuesday.



"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the palace said in a statement.

"Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement further said.



Reports state that the Palace in looking at examining all the allegations and is likely to speak to everyone who is involved in the case. Harry and Meghan will not be a part of the initial inquiry.

Harry asked to return to the UK to bid grandfather Prince Philip a final goodbye: Reports



According to the report in The Times, the complaint was made in October 2018 by the couple's former communications secretary Jason Knauf who claimed that Meghan compelled two personal assistants to quit their jobs and undermined the confidence of a third staff member.



Knauf reportedly submitted the complaint in an effort to protect other palace staffers who were allegedly bullied by the Duchess of Sussex and even reduced to tears at times. One royal aide, who anticipated a confrontation with Meghan, is alleged to have told a colleague, "I can't stop shaking."

A source told The Times that when Harry first heard of Knauff's complaint, he pleaded with him not to pursue the HR complaint.

Lawyers of Meghan and Harry have denied being part of any such meeting and also denied that the Duke of Sussex would have interfered with any staff matter.

In pics: From Harry & Meghan Markle's wedding to Megxit- a timeline of the royal exit



In a statement issued to People, Meghan's representative denied the allegations and stated, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."



Sources close to the Sussexes are calling the case a 'smear campaign' against the couple. "Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years."



The allegations come 5 days before Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah is set to premiere. The interview is reportedly going to be a candid one with Meghan speaking about her journey as a royal family member and subsequent Megxit.