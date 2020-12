Year 2020 is coming to end. The year could easily be termed as dark and urprecendented. A year that saw shocking deaths, a pandemic and economic crisis and also the big royal exit. Britian's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle shocked the entire world when they announced their plans to leave the royal family on 8 January this year.

From the tabloid fight to 'Megxit', to their new life in America, here's a timeline of their much publicised exit from royal family.