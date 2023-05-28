Billie Eilish slams 'women hating weirdos' who troll her for expressing her femininity

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish took to her Instagram stories on Saturday and gave a much-needed savage response to her haters who label her a "sellout" for choosing to express her femininity through her sartorial choices. Calling the trolls 'true idiots and f**king bozos', the GRAMMY-winning singer said that she often sees comments that criticise her evolving style and that she doesn't understand why people feel that she has changed as a person. She says she can be both and can dress in both masculine and feminine styles and that people should just let women exist.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman and now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or flirting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah," she wrote in her Story to a photo of her rolling her eyes. "[Y]ou guys are true idiots. LOL, I can be BOTH you f***ing bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST! (sic)"

In another Instagram story, the singer wrote, "FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not, women can be interested in multiple things."

The 21-year-old shared a few more stories with her selfies. In one of the posts, she penned, "Also that femininity does not equal weakness??!!!! Omg?! Insane right? Who knew?? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times."

To sum it up, Eilish directly called out her haters and wrote, "Suck my absolute c**k and b***s you women hating a**weirdos."

When Eilish first burst onto the scene, she mostly made appearances in oversized hoodies and baggy pants. But over the last few years, Eilish has changed the way she dresses. She has started opting for more glamorous and feminine looks for red carpets and special events.

Other than her fashion choices, the diva often grabs eyeballs for her hair colours. From green to blonde, she has tried it all. But it seems that she has now settled for her natural hair colour and is enjoying styling it with different looks.

Meanwhile, Eilish has always been vocal about her struggles with body image, her appearance, and how she used to hide her body. Earlier this year, she opened up about her hypermobility diagnosis and said that she felt like her body was "gaslighting" her.



During her recent cover interview with Vogue, Billie said, "Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid sh*t, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it."

Billie excelled at dancing before venturing into the music industry. But her dreams were dashed when she suffered a growth plate injury at the age of 13. After her injury, Billie faced several lower body issues, and in the end, it was discovered that she had a condition called hypermobility.

"I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years," she said. "I had to go through a process of being like, ‘My body is actually me."

