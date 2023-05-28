76th Cannes Film Festival complete list of winners: Jonathan Glazer, Justine Triet and more

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival ended on Saturday in the South of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d'Or. About 12 months after collecting his second Palme d‘Or for Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund bestowed the same honour to Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall, a thought-provoking legal drama which purports to investigate the guilt or innocence of a popular novelist, Sandra Hüller, accused of murdering her husband.

After Jane Campion and Julia Ducournau, Triet is the third woman to win the Palme d’Or. The prize was presented this year by Jane Fonda. While accepting the award, Triet made a point of acknowledging the protests against French pension reform, which were forbidden from the festival.

Slamming the government of President Emmanuel Macron over its "shocking" suppression of pension protests, she said, "The country suffered from historic protests over the reform of the pension system. These protests were denied... repressed in a shocking way."

Here is a list of all the winners:

- Palme d'Or: Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

- Grand Prix: Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest

- Best director: Tran Anh Hung for The Pot-au-Feu

- Best actress: Merve Dizdar for About Dry Grasses

- Best actor: Koji Yakusho for Perfect Days

- Best screenplay: Yuji Sakamoto for Monster

- Jury prize: Aki Kaurismaki for Fallen Leaves

- Camera d'Or for best first film: Thien An Pham for Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell

- Best short film: Flora Anna Buda for 27

WATCH WION LIVE HERE