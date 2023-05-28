IIFA 2023 winners list: Brahmastra gets maximum nods at Bollywood's biggest award night

The International Indian Film Academy Awards handed out trophies to deserving nominees on Saturday night at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of the biggest names of Bollywood. Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan took over the hosting duties and entertained the guests. Meanwhile, top stars like Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernadez, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan gave enthralling performances on stage. Other celebrities attended the award ceremony at Yas Island in the best of their wardrobes.

While you'll have to wait a bit to see the telecast of the award show, you can check out who bagged the top prizes and which film got the maximum nods. Here's a complete list of winners of the IIFA 2023 awards!

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for "Kesariya" from Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva

Best Music Director: Pritam for Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva

Best Playback Female: Shreya Ghoshal for "Rasiya" from Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva

Best Debut Female: Khushali Kumar for Dhokha: Round D Corner

Best Debut Male: Tie between Shantanu Maheshwari and Babil Khan for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Qala

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza for Ved

Best Singer Male: Arijit Singh for "Kesariya" from Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva

Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathan for Drishyam 2

AR Rahman handed over Oustanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award to Kamal Haasan

Manish Malhotra was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema award

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Female: Mouni Roy for Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva

Best Performance in a Supporting Role Male: Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

(The list is being updated live)

The action began on Friday night with IIFA Rocks. The evening was dedicated to music and fashion and was hosted by Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan.

