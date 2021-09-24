Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021: Shakira, J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas take top prizes home

WION Web Team
Sep 24, 2021

J Balvin live on stage at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Photograph:( Twitter )

Hosted by William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernandez and Maite Perroni, the winners under different categories were announced during a live telecast. 

The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 just hosted a glamourous, music-filled event that honours and celebrates the best in Latin music.

The music awards was graced by splendid performances by Camila Cabello, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, among others. 


Hosted by William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernandez and Maite Perroni, the winners under different categories were announced during the telecast that aired live on Telemundo from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, reports confirm.

Let's take a quick look at all the winners at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021. 


Artist of the Year:


Bad Bunny


Artist of the Year, New:

Myke Towers


Crossover Artist of the Year:


Black Eyed Peas


Hot Latin Song of the Year:


Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:


Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”


Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:


Bad Bunny

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Karol G

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:


Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga


Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:

Rimas


Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:


Sony Music Latin

Latin Airplay Song of the Year:


Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
 


Latín Airplay Label of the Year:


Sony Music Latin


Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:


Sony Music Latin

Sales Song of the Year:


Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Streaming Song of the Year:


Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”


Top Latin Album of the Year:


Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
 

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:


Bad Bunny


Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:


Karol G


Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:


Eslabon Armado


Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Shakira


Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:


Maná
 


Latin Pop Song of the Year:


Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita”


Latin Pop Album of the Year:


Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)


Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:


Romeo Santos


Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:


Aventura


Tropical Song of the Year:


Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”


Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:


Sony Music Latin


Tropical Albums of the Year:


Prince Royce, Alter Ego


Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:


Christian Nodal


Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:


Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga


Regional Mexican Song of the Year:


Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”


Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:


Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal


Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:

Bad Bunny


Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:


Los Legendarios


Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:


Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”


Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:


Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG


Songwriter of the Year:


Bad Bunny


Producer of the Year:


Tainy

