Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021: Shakira, J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas take top prizes home

The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 just hosted a glamourous, music-filled event that honours and celebrates the best in Latin music.

Also read: Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘Super Mario Bros.’, fans love it!



The music awards was graced by splendid performances by Camila Cabello, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, among others.



Hosted by William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernandez and Maite Perroni, the winners under different categories were announced during the telecast that aired live on Telemundo from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, reports confirm.

Also read: Khalid Abdalla to play Princess Diana's alleged boyfriend in new season of 'The Crown'

Let's take a quick look at all the winners at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021.



Artist of the Year:



Bad Bunny



Artist of the Year, New:

Myke Towers



Crossover Artist of the Year:



Black Eyed Peas



Hot Latin Song of the Year:



Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”



Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:



Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”



Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:



Bad Bunny



Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:

Also read: Audience back as Armani celebrates Emporio's 40th



Karol G



Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:



Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga



Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:



Rimas



Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:



Sony Music Latin



Latin Airplay Song of the Year:



Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”





Latín Airplay Label of the Year:



Sony Music Latin



Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:



Sony Music Latin



Sales Song of the Year:



Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”



Streaming Song of the Year:



Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”



Top Latin Album of the Year:



Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG



Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:



Bad Bunny



Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:



Karol G



Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:



Eslabon Armado



Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:

Shakira



Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:



Maná





Latin Pop Song of the Year:



Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita”



Latin Pop Album of the Year:



Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)



Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:



Romeo Santos



Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:



Aventura



Tropical Song of the Year:



Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”



Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:



Sony Music Latin



Tropical Albums of the Year:



Prince Royce, Alter Ego



Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:



Christian Nodal



Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:



Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga



Regional Mexican Song of the Year:



Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”



Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:



Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal



Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:



Bad Bunny



Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:



Los Legendarios



Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:



Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”



Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:



Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG



Songwriter of the Year:



Bad Bunny



Producer of the Year:



Tainy