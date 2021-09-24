Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021: Shakira, J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas take top prizes home

J Balvin live on stage at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 Photograph:( Twitter )
Hosted by William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernandez and Maite Perroni, the winners under different categories were announced during a live telecast.
The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 just hosted a glamourous, music-filled event that honours and celebrates the best in Latin music.
Also read: Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘Super Mario Bros.’, fans love it!
The music awards was graced by splendid performances by Camila Cabello, Karol G, Marc Anthony, Christian Nodal, Juanes, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce, among others.
Hosted by William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernandez and Maite Perroni, the winners under different categories were announced during the telecast that aired live on Telemundo from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, reports confirm.
Also read: Khalid Abdalla to play Princess Diana's alleged boyfriend in new season of 'The Crown'
Let's take a quick look at all the winners at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021.
Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Artist of the Year, New:
Myke Towers
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Black Eyed Peas
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Also read: Audience back as Armani celebrates Emporio's 40th
Karol G
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Rimas
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Latín Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Sales Song of the Year:
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Streaming Song of the Year:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti”
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Karol G
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Eslabon Armado
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Maná
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J.Rey Soul “Mamacita”
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Aventura
Tropical Song of the Year:
Prince Royce, “Carita de Inocente”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums of the Year:
Prince Royce, Alter Ego
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Lenin Ramírez, featuring Grupo Firme, “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”
Regional Mexican Albums of the Year:
Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Bad Bunny
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Los Legendarios
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Songwriter of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Producer of the Year:
Tainy